VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $408,058.03

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $408,058.03 and $981.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,764.61 or 0.99845912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00086950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022125 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.40 or 0.00397607 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,631,574 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.