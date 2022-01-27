Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.68. 1,181,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,129,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

