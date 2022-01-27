Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTNR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 2,835,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $213.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

