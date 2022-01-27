Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.34 million, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

