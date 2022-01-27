ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 193,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.