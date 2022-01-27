ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2,821.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC opened at $31.67 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

