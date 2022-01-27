Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,026.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,026 ($27.33) and last traded at GBX 2,040 ($27.52), with a volume of 24402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,146 ($28.95).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.08) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($31.44) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.87) to GBX 2,060 ($27.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,667.78 ($35.99).

Get Victrex alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,356.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,466.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 96.14 ($1.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.16), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($251,651.59). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.39), for a total transaction of £14,850 ($20,035.08).

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.