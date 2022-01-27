Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $79.62.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.