Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $120.52 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

