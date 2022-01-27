Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $10,260,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 69.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Welltower by 30.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

