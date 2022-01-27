Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,949,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $128,569,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

