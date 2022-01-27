Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $483.47 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

