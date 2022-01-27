Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.39 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

