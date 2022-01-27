Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,545 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $342.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

