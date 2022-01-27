Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,139 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

