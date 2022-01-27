ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,436 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ViewRay by 20.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ViewRay by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in ViewRay by 36.3% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 563,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 17.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $706.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

