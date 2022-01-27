Viper Energy Partners LP to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.61 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of VNOM opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -207.68 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 290,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

