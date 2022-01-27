Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 11,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 345,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.72 million, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.26.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. Analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.