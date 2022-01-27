Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.