Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

