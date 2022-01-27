Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.30

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivid Seats stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 289,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.43% of Vivid Seats as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

