Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $34,764,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VMC shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

NYSE:VMC opened at $183.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $143.10 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

