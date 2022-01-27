Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4775 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,011,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

