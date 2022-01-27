Wanchain Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $80.52 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00182272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00031575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00078233 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00390933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.