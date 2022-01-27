Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €99.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €99.00 ($112.50) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.75 ($116.76).

KGX stock opened at €81.94 ($93.11) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.07. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

