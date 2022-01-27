Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCC opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

