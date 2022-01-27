Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.