Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Shares Gap Down to $170.00

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $170.00, but opened at $157.27. Watts Water Technologies shares last traded at $157.22, with a volume of 1,590 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

