WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,469 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.429 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

