WealthShield Partners LLC Has $435,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONE opened at $198.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $220.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.776 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.