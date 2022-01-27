WealthShield Partners LLC Has $505,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

