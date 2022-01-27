WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $403,000 in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James upped their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

