WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $10,031,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

