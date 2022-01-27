Wedbush Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,296.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,553.78.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $868.92 on Monday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,326.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,430.81.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

