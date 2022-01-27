Wedbush Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,154,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

