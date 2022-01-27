Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $83.40. 96,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Welltower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after buying an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

