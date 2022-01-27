WEMIX One Day Volume Hits $114.11 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00014449 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $661.73 million and $114.11 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.99 or 0.06517269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.45 or 0.99660210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052131 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

