Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
WNEB stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.
In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 48,129 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
