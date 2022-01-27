Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

WNEB stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 48,129 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.