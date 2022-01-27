Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 37,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818 over the last ninety days. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.