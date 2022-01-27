Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 99.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,942 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:WBK opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Westpac Banking Co. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

