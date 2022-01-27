Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718,678 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Westpac Banking worth $68,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:WBK opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. Westpac Banking Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

