WeWork (NYSE:WE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.91

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 285354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork (NYSE:WE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $661.03 million during the quarter.

In other WeWork news, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $250,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WeWork stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.