WeWork (NYSE:WE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.91

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 285354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67.
WeWork (NYSE:WE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $661.03 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WeWork stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.
WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
