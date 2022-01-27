William Blair Comments on ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:ABM opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

