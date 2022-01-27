William Blair Comments on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.