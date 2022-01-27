Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.89. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 15,141 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

