WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Cut to $6.25

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $6.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of MAPS opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after buying an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the third quarter worth $23,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $14,587,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $12,708,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

