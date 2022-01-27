WMS Partners LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,719,000 after acquiring an additional 432,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 401.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

