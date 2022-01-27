Wolfe Research Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $27.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “peer perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on T. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T remained flat at $$24.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,756,750. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,053,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.