Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up to $89.79

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.79, but opened at $95.00. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $96.41, with a volume of 16,952 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.97.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.