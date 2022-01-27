Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

